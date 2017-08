BRIEF-Comptel Q4 operating profit slightly down to EUR 5 mln

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj:

* Q4 net sales 29.9 million euros ($31.90 million) versus 32.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 5.0 million euros versus 5.6 million euros year ago

* End-Q4 order backlog 65.7 million euros versus 66.3 million euros year ago

* Proposes that AGM authorizes board of directors to decide on a dividend payment of up to a maximum of 0.04 euro per share

* Expects 2017 revenue to grow with double digit percentage and we expect comparable EBIT to be between 10-15 percent of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)