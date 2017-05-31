FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Compugen ‍anticipates delay of several months in submission of investigational new drug application for COM701​
May 31, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Compugen ‍anticipates delay of several months in submission of investigational new drug application for COM701​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd:

* Compugen provides update on com701 and upcoming presentations

* Compugen Ltd - ‍anticipates a delay of several months in submission of an investigational new drug application (ind) for com701​

* Compugen Ltd - ‍previously company had disclosed an expectation of IND filing for com701 in q4 of this year​

* Compugen - informed by manufacturing service provider for com701 that batch of material manufactured for co's glp toxicity studies was contaminated

* Compugen Ltd - "expect this delay may have a limited effect with respect to our on-going business development discussions for this program"

* Compugen - ‍contamination discovered during quality control procedures prior to release of affected batch and, as such, was not used in preclinical studies​

* Compugen Ltd - ‍contamination of com701 batch has necessitated production of a new batch of material for execution of studies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

