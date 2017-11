Nov 7 (Reuters) - Compugen Ltd:

* COMPUGEN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* ‍AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017, CASH AND CASH RELATED ACCOUNTS TOTALED $38.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $61.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: