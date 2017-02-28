BRIEF-Valeant commences cash tender offer
March 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
Feb 28 Compumedics Ltd:
* "Targeting a strong second half"
* Full year revenue guidance amended to $38m-$42m, EBITDA $4.5m-$7.5m, NPAT $2.5m-$5.5m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
NEW YORK, March 7 The House Republican health insurance plan suggests health insurance after Obamacare will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industry sources said on Tuesday, raising questions about future enrollment and insurance company participation.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes