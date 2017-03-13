FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Computacenter posts FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 13, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Computacenter posts FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc

* Total dividend up 3.7 percent to 22.2 penceper share

* FY adjusted pretax profit 86.4 million pounds versus 86.9 million pounds in 2015

* Expect UK to see modest improvements due to professional services and supply chain helping overall performance

* Group's adjusted revenues decreased by 0.5 per cent in constant currency to £3,245.4 million

* Proposes final dividend of 15.0 pence per share; interim dividend paid on 14 october 2016 was 7.2 pence per share

* FY german business total revenue increased by 3.1 per cent on a constant currency basis to eur 1,702.6 million

* FY total revenue for french business declined in constant currency by 9.7 per cent to eur 495.0 million

* FY adjusted revenue in UK business declined by 1.1 per cent to £1,391.7 million

* During December and January, conducted an external evaluation of board and its committees

* Agreed on series of actions to improve efficiency, by having a more focused approach to information provided to board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.