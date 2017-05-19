FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd

* Computer Modelling Group announces year end results

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly total revenue $19.058 million versus $19.016 million

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018

* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - "capital expenditures are expected to recede to their normal levels of a couple of million dollars a year"

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view C$17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

