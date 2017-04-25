FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Computer Task Group Q1 earnings per share $0.05
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Computer Task Group Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc:

* CTG reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.29

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $77 million to $79 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $312 million to $332 million

* Q1 revenue $77 million

* Computer Task Group Inc says continued to execute on three-year strategic plan and financial targets from 2017-2019

* Consolidated chief financial officer and treasurer positions

* Computer Task Group - John Laubacker promoted to senior vice president, CFO, treasurer upon resignation by mutual agreement of Brendan Harrington

* For full year 2017 operating margin anticipated to be approximately 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.