BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
May 5 CompX International Inc
* CompX reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 sales $29.9 million versus $27.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card