BRIEF-Comscore expands partnership with Charter Communications

May 31 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc:
* Agreement with Charter Communications to expand integration of Charter's television data into Comscore's TV measurement service
* Expansion includes all Charter spectrum markets added from its transactions with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks
* Expansion also includes viewing information from Charter's spectrum TV everywhere application, will encompass all charter spectrum markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)