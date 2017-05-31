BRIEF-Comscore expands partnership with Charter Communications

May 31 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc:

* Agreement with Charter Communications to expand integration of Charter's television data into Comscore's TV measurement service​

* Expansion includes all Charter spectrum markets added from its transactions with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks

* Expansion also includes viewing information from Charter's spectrum TV everywhere application, will encompass all charter spectrum markets