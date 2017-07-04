BRIEF-Videocon Telecom launches CCTV brand Wallcam
* Videocon Telecom existing business lines are projected to contribute a topline revenue of 13.58 billion rupees during FY 17-18
July 4Comsys Holdings Corp
* Says it bought back 421,500 shares for 999.8 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HHpfp3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China Merchants Bank says applied to court for asset freeze