March 29 (Reuters) - Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd :

* Expected that group would record a substantial net loss for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected that company will record a net loss of over rmb1,000.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected result due to a gross loss of approximately rmb152.6 million

