BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals

May 8 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals

* Unit has been awarded a five-year, firm fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

* Contract is in addition to previously announced $42.7 million contract to provide sustainment support for BFT-1 program

* Contract has a single five (5)-year base period from April 20, 2017 through April 19, 2022