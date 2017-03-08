FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
March 8, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and updates its fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales $139 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $570 million to $580 million

* Excluding items, Q2 GAAP earnings per share would have been $0.01

* Anticipates net sales in its Q3 of fiscal 2017 to be slightly lower than level it achieved during its Q2 of fiscal 2017

* Company expects its Q4 to be peak quarter of fiscal 2017 in terms of net sales and adjusted EBITDA

* Anticipates that adjusted EBITDA in its Q3 of fiscal 2017 will exceed level it achieved in Q2

* Updated its FY 2017 GAAP diluted EPS goal to approximately $0.68

* Expects its Q4 to be "peak quarter" of fiscal 2017 in terms of net sales and adjusted EBITDA

* Company has maintained its adjusted EBITDA goal of approximately $70.0 million for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

