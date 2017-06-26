Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq
June 26 Sears Canada Inc said on Monday it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's shares.
June 27 Comvita Ltd:
* Based on information co has been collating about ongoing myrtle rust situation, co believes overall risk to NZ Manuka honey industry is low
* Takata fell into default on 30 billion yen ($268 million) in domestic corporate bonds with its filing for bankruptcy protection on Monday