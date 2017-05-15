FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ConAgra agrees to nominate Bradley Alford, Thomas Dickson for election to board at 2017 annual meeting
May 15, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ConAgra agrees to nominate Bradley Alford, Thomas Dickson for election to board at 2017 annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - ConAgra Brands Inc:

* ConAgra Brands Inc -on May 10, co and Jana Partners entered letter agreement with respect to previously disclosed amended, restated cooperation agreement between parties

* ConAgra Brands Inc -pursuant to letter agreement, agreed to nominate Bradley Alford and Thomas Dickson for election to board of directors

* ConAgra Brands Inc says in connection with entry into letter agreement, standstill period under cooperation agreement was extended Source text: (bit.ly/2qKNDOl) Further company coverage:

