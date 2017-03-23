March 23 Conagra Brands Inc
* Conagra Brands reports continued margin expansion and EPS
growth in third quarter
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing
operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Updating full year guidance to reflect beneficial timing
of certain costs and softer near-term macro environment
* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly net sales for refrigerated &
frozen segment decreased 6% to $666 million
* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly net sales for grocery & snacks
segment decreased 5% to $850 million
* Conagra Brands - FY net sales are expected to be at or
slightly below low-end of range of down 4% to 5%
* Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at or slightly
above high-end of $1.65 to $1.70 range for 2017
* Conagra Brands - sees FY adjusted operating margin is
expected to be slightly above range of 15.3% to 15.5%
* Conagra Brands qtrly net sales $1,981.2 million versus
$2,199.3 million last year
* Conagra Brands - qtrly net sales for food service segment
decreased 3% to $260 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.98
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: