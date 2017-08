April 4 (Reuters) - CONCENT HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE TRANSFER OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL THE GROUP'S PROJECT PORTFOLIO

* ACQUIRER OF THE PROJECT PORTFOLIO IS A NEWLY FOUNDED COMPANY INITIALLY CONTROLLED BY JOOL INVEST AB

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE CARRIED OUT IN MAY 2017

* JOOL INVEST TO CONVERT ALL ITS RECEIVABLES FROM COMPANY OF AROUND SEK 50 MILLION INTO OWN CAPITAL IN JOOL