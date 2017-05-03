May 3 Concentric AB
* Q1 net sales: MSEK 546 (518) - up 4% y-o-y, after
adjusting for currency (+1%).
* Q1 operating income: MSEK 100 (85), generating an
operating margin of 18.3% (16.5).
* Says looking forward, orders received, and expected to be
fulfilled during Q2 of 2017, were slightly ahead of sales levels
of Q1 of 2017
* Says we expect that positive demand trend for all European
end-markets will continue
* Says market indices suggest that production volumes
blended to Concentric's end-markets and regions will be up 2%
year-on-year for 2017
* Says remains well positioned both financially and
operationally, to fully leverage our market opportunities.
