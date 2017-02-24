BRIEF-SJM to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 24 Concentric
* Says it is proposed that Kenth Eriksson be elected chair of board Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 28 British engineering group GKN reported a 12 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit on Tuesday, just beating market expectations, and said it would grow ahead of both its main aerospace and autos markets in 2017.
* Reported on Monday FY revenue 5.86 billion euros ($6.21 billion) versus 5.01 billion euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)