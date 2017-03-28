BRIEF-Concentric wins order worth around SEK 45 mln over 5 years

March 28 (Reuters) - Concentric Ab

* Concentric awarded contract with leading global OEM of material handling equipment

* Says production has already started in Q1 of 2017 and is estimated to generate total worldwide revenues of approximately MSEK 45 over a 5 year period

* Says awarded contract from a leading global OEM of material tele-handlers, boom and vertical lifts to produce hydraulic power units (HPUs) for their next generation of material handling equipment.