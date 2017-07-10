July 10 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fda lifts clinical hold on concert pharmaceuticals clinical trial with ctp-543

* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - ‍concert to resume enrollment in modified phase 2a trial for alopecia areata​

* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - ‍company will amend protocol for phase 2a trial to evaluate two doses of ctp-543​

* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - ‍expects to complete phase 2a trial second half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: