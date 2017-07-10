BRIEF-KPMG International, Microsoft launch new digital solution hub
* KPMG International - Microsoft and KPMG global alliance launches new digital solution hub
July 10 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Fda lifts clinical hold on concert pharmaceuticals clinical trial with ctp-543
* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - concert to resume enrollment in modified phase 2a trial for alopecia areata
* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - company will amend protocol for phase 2a trial to evaluate two doses of ctp-543
* Concert pharmaceuticals inc - expects to complete phase 2a trial second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures: Dow down 26 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 4.25 pts (Adds details)