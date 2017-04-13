FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Concho Resources entered second amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement
April 13, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Concho Resources entered second amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc

* Concho Resources - on April 12, Concho Resources entered second amendment to its second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 9, 2014

* Concho Resources - second amendment to credit agreement extends maturity date of company's credit facility from May 9, 2019 to May 9, 2022

* Concho Resources - second amendment increases co's current borrowing base under second amended and restated credit agreement from $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

* Second amendment also decreases aggregate amount of lender commitments from $2.5 billion to $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pwHaln) Further company coverage:

