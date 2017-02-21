FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concho Resources reports Q4 loss per share $0.86
February 21, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Concho Resources reports Q4 loss per share $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc:

* Concho Resources Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 loss per share $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly production of 164.3 mboepd, up 7pct quarter-over-quarter

* Increased full-year 2017 production growth target to 20%-24%

* For Q1 of 2017, concho expects production to average between 172 mboepd and 176 mboepd

* Current capital outlook of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion for 2017 is expected to be funded through cash flow from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

