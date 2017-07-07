BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea reports public offering of common stock
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
July 7 Concord New Energy Group Ltd
* Power generation output attributable to the group from January To June of 2017 of 1,201.05 gwh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 10.22 percent passive stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc as on 30th June 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sURwwC] Further company coverage: