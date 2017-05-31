FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Concordia International announces results of first CMA Stop/Go decision
May 31, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Concordia International announces results of first CMA Stop/Go decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp:

* Concordia International Corp announces results of first CMA stop/go decision

* Concordia international -UK competition and markets authority notified company that it intends to continue with its pricing investigation at this time

* Concordia international - ‍cma confirmed it has not reached view as to whether there is sufficient information for it to issue statement of objections

* Concordia international - CMA's pricing investigation includes matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of its international segment

* Concordia International Corp - ‍"we do not believe there was a breach of competition law​" related to CMA pricing investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

