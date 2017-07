July 14 (Reuters) - Concurrent Computer Corp

* Concurrent Computer Corp - ‍board approved a reduction in size of board from seven to four members​

* Concurrent Computer Corp - board dissolved executive committee effective immediately - SEC filing

* Concurrent Computer - on July 14, board appointed Wayne Barr, Jr. to chairman position, which was left vacant by steve Nussrallah's resignation Source: (bit.ly/2tUFFkl) Further company coverage: