an hour ago
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality executes agreement to buy 3 Marriott-branded hotels
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 11:34 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality executes agreement to buy 3 Marriott-branded hotels

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust executes agreement to acquire three Marriott-branded hotels in Texas

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - deal for ‍$59,600,000.​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍expects that hotels will continue to be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc -‍plans on accelerating ongoing capital recycling program with disposition of five of remaining six legacy assets by year-end 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

