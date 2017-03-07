FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality says entered into credit agreement with Keybank National Association
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality says entered into credit agreement with Keybank National Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* On March 1 Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership entered into a credit agreement with Keybank National Association

* Credit agreement provides for a $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Credit agreement includes an accordion feature that allows facility to be increased to $400 million

* At closing, chlp borrowed $34.25 million under facility, of which $32.7 million used in connection with repayment, termination of facilities

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc says facility has a scheduled maturity date of march 1, 2019

* Facility has two additional one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions

* Facility requires monthly interest payments and principal is due on maturity date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.