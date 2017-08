March 1 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust reports 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Condor hospitality trust inc - Condor's Q4 2016 revenue from continuing operations was $10.5 million compared to $13.4 million in same 2015 period