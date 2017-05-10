FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conduent posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.16
May 10, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Conduent posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Conduent inc says Q1 2017 revenues were $1.55 billion, down 8 percent, or 7 percent in constant currency, compared to Q1 2016 - SEC filing

* Sees adjusted ebitda up 5pct-6pct for 2017

* Conduent Inc sees 2017 revenue down 4.5-6.5pct

* Conduent Inc sees FY 2017 free cash flow as 20 percent - 30 percent of adjusted EBITDA

* Qtrly total diluted loss per share $ 0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conduent inc - headcount of approximately 90,000 as of March 31, 2017 compared with approximately 96,000 as of March 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2q2Itfk) Further company coverage:

