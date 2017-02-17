BRIEF-Share trade in Sichuan Jinyu Automobile suspended - exchange
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
Feb 17 Cloetta Ab
* Cloetta acquires Candyking
* Says Candyking's total sales (including danish tax) amounted to approx. SEK 1,300m on a rolling twelve month basis per Q3 of 2016
* Says underlying EBITDA was approx. SEK 70m and underlying EBIT approx. SEK 30m.
* Says acquisition is expected to create substantial synergies that will gradually be realized during years 2017 - 2020
* Says final outcome of synergies is dependent on volume development
* Says initial purchase price amounts to SEK 325m on a cash and debt free basis with a potential additional purchase price of maximum SEK 225m
* Says Cloetta group's target of an underlying EBIT margin of 14 percent stands firm
* Says majority of initial purchase price and potential additional purchase price will be allocated to holders of Candyking's SEK 750m bond loan
* Says in connection with closing of acquisition, Candyking's bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
* FY revenue $778.5m up 10.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: