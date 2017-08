March 14 (Reuters) - Confidence International AB:

* Confidence and Atrium Ljungberg sign contract for supply and installation of fire safety solution for 39,000 sqm in Sickla, Nacka

* Initial order value from Atrium Ljungberg is 2.3 million Swedish crowns ($255,000) Source text for Eikon:

