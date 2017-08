May 12 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE

* CONFORAMA GROUP ACQUIRES STAKE OF 17 PERCENT IN SHOWROOMPRIVE

* TRANSACTION THROUGH OFF-MARKET SALE OF SHARES BY FOUNDERS OF SHOWROOMPRIVE AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 27 FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 157.4 MILLION

* AFTER COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION FOUNDERS OF SHOWROOMPRIVE WILL HOLD 27.2 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF SHOWROOMPRIVE

* STEINHOFF SUPPORTS ITS SUBSIDIARY, CONFORAMA GROUP, IN ACQUISITION