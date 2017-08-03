FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conformis reports Q2 loss per share $0.28
August 3, 2017 / 8:31 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Conformis reports Q2 loss per share $0.28

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc

* Conformis reports second quarter 2017 financial results and updates fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue $18.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $75 million to $78 million

* Conformis Inc - for full year 2017, company expects gross margin in a range of 34 pct to 36 pct

* Conformis Inc sees full year 2017 product revenue in a range of $74 million to $77 million

* FY2017 revenue view $82.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

