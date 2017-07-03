BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals files to say it raised $45 mln in equity financing
* Black Stone Minerals files to say it raised $45 million in equity financing - sec filing
July 3 Conformis Inc
* Conformis inc - on june 30, co entered into a second amendment to loan and security agreement dated january 6 with oxford finance llc
* Conformis - amendment amends period during which conformis was able to borrow second term loan , and also amends associated financial covenants of co
* Conformis inc - on june 30, 2017, company borrowed $15 million pursuant to term b loan of loan and security agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 3 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie brushed off criticism on Monday after he was caught on camera taking a break from dealing with a government shutdown to lounge on a state beach that was closed to the public during the July Fourth holiday weekend.