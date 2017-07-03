July 3 Conformis Inc

* Conformis inc - ‍on june 30, co entered into a second amendment to loan and security agreement dated january 6 with oxford finance llc​

* Conformis - ‍amendment amends period during which conformis was able to borrow second term loan , and also amends associated financial covenants of co

* Conformis inc - ‍on june 30, 2017, company borrowed $15 million pursuant to term b loan of loan and security agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: