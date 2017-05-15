FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conifex reports Q1 loss per share C$0.06
May 15, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Conifex reports Q1 loss per share C$0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc

* Conifex announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.06

* Q1 revenue C$100.3 million versus c$102.0 million

* Conifex Timber Inc qtrly lumber production totalled 124 million board feet, represented annualized operating rate of 94 percent compared to 103 percent

* Conifex Timber Inc - through remainder of 2017, expect benchmark lumber prices for western SPF to average about 10% higher than levels achieved in Q1

* Conifex Timber Inc - expect demand and pricing to continue to remain solid in Japanese and Chinese markets through balance of year

* Conifex Timber Inc - currently estimate that El Dorado Mill Capital project will require capital expenditures of approximately US$50 million

* Conifex Timber Inc - El Dorado Mill Capital project is currently within management's budgeted amounts and progressing as scheduled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

