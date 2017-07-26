BRIEF-Conmed Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.22

July 26 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp

* Conmed Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 sales $197.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conmed Corp - company now expects 2017 constant currency sales growth in range of 2% to 3%

* Conmed Corp - company continues to expect FY 2017 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in range of $1.85 to $1.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: