3 months ago
BRIEF-Connacher Q1 loss per share $0.87
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Connacher Q1 loss per share $0.87

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher announces q1 2017 results

* Connacher oil and gas ltd - ‍q1 2017 production increased 104% to 12,052 bbl/d​

* Connacher oil and gas ltd q1 revenue c$46.9 million versus c$11.8 million

* Connacher oil and gas ltd - ‍continues to investigate, evaluate, and consider possible sale and restructuring alternatives​

* Connacher oil and gas ltd -qtrly loss per share $0.87

* Connacher oil and gas - i‍n april 2017, due to turnaround completed at algar, production averaged 10,800 bbl/d, as facility was offline for four days​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

