June 1 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc:

* Update on disposal of Education & Care division

* CMA has earlier today announced that it has unconditionally cleared transaction, paving way for transaction to proceed to completion

* ‍Expects transaction to complete on or around June 30, 2017​