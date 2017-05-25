FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Connecticut Retirement Plans & Trust Funds seek shareholders' nod for declassification of Tesla board
#Funds News
May 25, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Connecticut Retirement Plans & Trust Funds seek shareholders' nod for declassification of Tesla board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds urges Tesla Inc shareholders to vote for proposal related to board declassification at Tesla - SEC filing

* Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds on Tesla board - believe board independence and director succession planning not given priority they deserve

* Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds owned 45,567 shares of Tesla inc's stock, according to Tesla's proxy statement dated April 20, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rUhocK) Further company coverage:

