FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Connexion Media announces streamlining of board and management
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
April 3, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Connexion Media announces streamlining of board and management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Connexion Media Ltd :

* Streamlining of board and management

* Cconnexion media ceo, George Parthimos, has stepped up to role of executive chairman

* Chief marketing officer and head of usa operations, Junior Barrett, has been appointed as ceo

* Current directors John Conomos and John Dimitropoulos have both voluntarily stepped down from board

* All board and management changes will take place with immediate effect

* George Karafotias has stepped down as company secretary and peter torre has been appointed as company secretary

* At same time company has undertaken a cost reduction program which includes streamlining its board to 4 directors

* Connexion media ltd - appointment of mark caruso as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.