5 months ago
BRIEF-Conn's reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
April 4, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Conn's reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Conn's Inc

* Conn's, Inc. reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conn's Inc - qtrly total revenues $432.8 million versus $456.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $431.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conn's Inc - expects to return to full year profitability in fiscal 2018

* Conn's Inc - sees Q1 2018 change in same store sales down mid-teens

* Sees Q1 retail gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent of total net retail sales

* Conn's Inc - sees Q1 2018 finance charges and other revenues between $74.0 million and $78.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

