May 2 Conocophillips

* Conocophillips reports first-quarter 2017 results; on track to deliver 2017 operating plan and accelerate value proposition

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* Conocophillips- second-quarter 2017 production is expected to be 1,495 to 1,535 mboed

* Q1 loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production excluding libya for q1 2017 was 1,584 mboed, up 6 mboed versus same period a year ago

* Says company's full-year guidance items, excluding impacts from canada and san juan basin dispositions, are unchanged

* Q1 2017 total realized price was $36.18 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), versus $22.94 per boe in q1 of 2016

* Excluding net impact from dispositions of 36 mboed and reduced downtime of 18 mboed, q1 production increased 24 mboed, or 2%

* Q1 total revenue and other income $7.77 billion versus $5.02 billion

* Q1 revenue view $7.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: