Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Conocophillips
* Conocophillips reports first-quarter 2017 results; on track to deliver 2017 operating plan and accelerate value proposition
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Conocophillips- second-quarter 2017 production is expected to be 1,495 to 1,535 mboed
* Q1 loss per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Production excluding libya for q1 2017 was 1,584 mboed, up 6 mboed versus same period a year ago
* Says company's full-year guidance items, excluding impacts from canada and san juan basin dispositions, are unchanged
* Q1 2017 total realized price was $36.18 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), versus $22.94 per boe in q1 of 2016
* Excluding net impact from dispositions of 36 mboed and reduced downtime of 18 mboed, q1 production increased 24 mboed, or 2%
* Q1 total revenue and other income $7.77 billion versus $5.02 billion
* Q1 revenue view $7.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.