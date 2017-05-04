FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says revised Q1 earnings to $0.6 bln, or $0.47 per share
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says revised Q1 earnings to $0.6 bln, or $0.47 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips

* ConocoPhillips provides update to first-quarter 2017 results based on subsequent partner disclosures and information

* Q1 loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ConocoPhillips - revised first-quarter 2017 earnings were $0.6 billion, or $0.47 per share

* ConocoPhillips - revising full-year guidance for dry hole expense to $400 million, which results in adjusted dry hole and leasehold impairment expense of $450 million

* ConocoPhillips - special items for current quarter were primarily driven by a financial tax accounting benefit

* ConocoPhillips - excluding special items, first-quarter 2017 adjusted earnings were a loss of $0.2 billion, or $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

