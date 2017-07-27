FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips sees 'strong' U.S. shale output in Q4
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Healthcare Debate
Senate mulls bare-bones bill
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Russia
Trump could seek 'tougher' sanctions
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
Business
Not Made in America - Wal-Mart looks overseas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips sees 'strong' U.S. shale output in Q4

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:

* Says shale development will be biggest contributor to production growth in next few years

* Says no slowdown in pace of improvements to shale oil production efficiency

* Says costs across its global portfolio, on average, are falling

* Says has seen a 'stable' sand cost this year

* Says does not believe will see a 'significant degradation of operating cash flow' at $50/barrel oil price

* Says about half of 2018 capex will be 'fairly flexible' and able to be cut if oil prices fall

* ConocoPhillips says if Alaska changes tax structure, would re-evaluate spending plans in state

* Says expects 'pretty strong production' from U.S. shale operations in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.