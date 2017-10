May 19 (Reuters) - CONSILIUM AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 413.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 396.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 53.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 51.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE UP 1 PERCENT TO SEK 452.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)