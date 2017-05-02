May 2 Consol Energy Inc

* Consol energy reports first quarter results; increased 2017 and 2018 production guidance to 420-440 bcfe and 490-520 bcfe, respectively; closed on sale of assets totaling $108 million to date

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consol energy inc says during q1 of 2017, consol's e&p division sold 95.0 bcfe, or a decrease of 3% from 97.5 bcfe sold in year-earlier quarter

* Consol energy inc says expects utica shale total production costs to improve to approximately $1.80 per mcfe for full year 2017

* Consol energy inc says for q1 of 2017, consol's average sales price for natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil, and condensate was $2.85 per mcfe

* Consol energy -increasing its e&p division production guidance for 2017 and 2018 to approximately 420-440 bcfe and 490-520 bcfe, respectively

* Consol energy inc - qtrly total revenue and other income $698.7 million versus $532.8 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue view $641.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S