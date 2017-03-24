March 24 Consolidated HCI Holdings Corp :

* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties

* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corp - purchase price for 50% interest is $14,250,000

* Consolidated HCI Holdings - accepted offer to sell 50% interest in real property located at 7700 keele street, adjacent property from keele seven holdings

* Consolidated HCI Holdings-purchase price to be satisfied by assumption of 50% mortgage obligation in respect of investment properties, remainder in cash