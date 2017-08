May 10 (Reuters) - Consolidated Operations Group Ltd

* Announces pro rata 1 for 4 non‐ renounceable rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in co, at $0.12 per new share

* Proceeds of rights issue is to support co's acquisition growth strategy

* Non‐renounceable rights issue to raise up to $31.2 million in new capital before costs