BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka reports new $10 mln share buyback program

March 15 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* Consolidated Tomoka announces new $10 million share buyback program

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co - company and its lenders amended its credit facility to facilitate new buyback program

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co -new buyback program will be in addition to capacity remaining in existing $10 million buyback program initiated in early 2016